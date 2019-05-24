Scott Burgess: Port Vale sign Bury midfielder on one-year deal

Scott Burgess had loan spells with non-league sides Wrexham and York City in 2018-19

Port Vale have signed Bury midfielder Scott Burgess on a one-year deal.

The 21-year-old played under Valiants boss John Askey during a loan spell with Macclesfield in 2017-18.

"He's a player that I've had before and he's a good lad," Askey told the club website.

"We're giving him a chance to show that he's got what it takes to perform in a Vale shirt and find the form he's showed at previous clubs. Hopefully he can make the breakthrough."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.