Scott Burgess: Port Vale sign Bury midfielder on one-year deal
- From the section Port Vale
Port Vale have signed Bury midfielder Scott Burgess on a one-year deal.
The 21-year-old played under Valiants boss John Askey during a loan spell with Macclesfield in 2017-18.
"He's a player that I've had before and he's a good lad," Askey told the club website.
"We're giving him a chance to show that he's got what it takes to perform in a Vale shirt and find the form he's showed at previous clubs. Hopefully he can make the breakthrough."
