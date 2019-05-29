Europa League final: Can you name the competition's top scorers since 2008-09?

Chelsea's Olivier Giroud and Eintracht Frankfurt's Luka Jovic are set to finish as joint top scorers of this season's Europa League.

The pair have 10 goals each, although Giroud could claim the crown for himself if he scores against Arsenal in the final. Hot on their heels is the Gunners' Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who has eight goals.

But can you name the players who finished as top scorers in the competition over the past decade?