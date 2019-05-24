Bayern Munich want to sign Manchester City's Leroy Sane this summer

Media playback is not supported on this device Leroy Sane: how the Schalke schoolboy became a Premier League star at Manchester City

Bayern Munich will try to sign Manchester City forward Leroy Sane this summer, according to the German club's chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

Germany international Sane, 23, scored 16 goals in 47 games this season as City won the domestic treble.

Bundesliga champions Bayern need wide players to replace legendary wingers Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery, who are both leaving the club this summer.

"We will try. I can not promise whether it will succeed," Rummenigge said.

City signed Sane from Schalke in 2016 for £37m and despite winning the Professional Footballers' Association Young Player of the Year award in 2017-18, he has not always been a regular starter.

He has another two years left on his contract.

"We already had the idea when he was still with Schalke," Rummenigge added. "But at that time we did not have a guaranteed regular place for him. Robben and Ribery were top of the top three years ago."

Bayern are looking to win the German double when they take on RB Leipzig in the German Cup final on Saturday.