Hearts: Concentration lapses cost us, says Levein after cup final loss to Celtic

The concession of a penalty by Hearts proved to be the turning point in the Scottish Cup final

Craig Levein bemoaned brief losses of concentration after Hearts lost to Celtic in the Scottish Cup final.

The Tynecastle side led through Ryan Edwards' opener but Odsonne Edouard's double secured Celtic a third successive domestic treble.

Edouard's first came from the penalty spot after he had been fouled by goalkeeper Zdenek Zlamal and he escaped Christophe Berra for his second.

"I thought we tried as hard as we could to win the match," said Levein.

"Unfortunately, we didn't manage to do that either for ourselves or the supporters.

"It was competitive. We frustrated Celtic for long periods and we broke quickly when we regained possession.

"We're playing against a good side and we did lose moments of concentration and in the match I think I could count them on one hand. We lost a couple of goals and that's ultimately what's cost us."

Levein, yet to win a trophy as a manager, expressed pride in his team's performance and insisted none of his players should have regrets.

Aaron Hickey, 16, started at left-back for Hearts and played the full 90 minutes - voted best player in the BBC Sport website's player rater.

"What encourages more than anything else about the state of the football club is the quality of young players we've got. Aaron is just another one. That keeps me going, makes me feel that we can improve and I'm absolutely certain we can."

Asked if that was what would bring him back for the start of next season, he replied: "That and trying to win a bloody trophy."