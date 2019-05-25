Celtic: Neil Lennon offered manager's job after sealing treble treble

Media playback is not supported on this device Neil Lennon steered Celtic over the line in their pursuit of a treble treble

Celtic have announced boss Neil Lennon has been offered the job permanently an hour after securing a treble treble.

The Northern Irishman's side beat Hearts 2-1 in the Scottish Cup final after initially taking over from Brendan Rodgers in February.

"It's been my privilege to manage the club once," Lennon told Celtic TV. "To do it a second time, I feel like I've come full circle again."

Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell said "there's no better candidate".

And Lawwell, who said the offer would have been made whether Celtic had won or lost the cup final, explained: "Neil in our moment of need stood up to the plate. Over the next few days, we will work out the details.

"We're absolutely delighted. Fantastic day, fantastic achievement today - probably never to be repeated.

"At this point in terms of looking at the squad, there's nobody better that I've worked with who's got a better eye for a player. I think it's better to do that [offer him the job] tonight to just kill the speculation."

And Lennon said: "It was always my objective. I left on good terms the last time and it's been a rollercoaster couple of months - difficult, but I hope I bring a lot more success to the club going forward.

"The work's already begun really. There will be changes, obviously, but I don't want to change too much because it's been a really good transition between myself and Brendan."

