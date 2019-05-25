James Talbot: Bohemians goalkeeper drafted into Republic of Ireland squad

James Talbot was named League of Ireland player of the month for April

Bohemians goalkeeper James Talbot has been given a first call-up to the Republic of Ireland squad following Mark Travers' withdrawal.

Talbot, 22, has played a major role in Bohemians' strong start to the League of Ireland campaign.

"Our goalkeeping coach, Alan Kelly, had been keeping an eye on the lad and he has done very well," said Republic boss Mick McCarthy.

Talbot joins Darren Randolph and Sean McDermott as the squad's keepers.

Bristol City keeper Max O'Leary has also joined the Republic's training camp in Portugal but he will not be available for the Euro 2020 qualifiers against Denmark and Gibraltar on 7 and 10 June because he is yet to obtain an Irish passport.

"This is a good opportunity to have a look at him and for him to meet up with the lads," added McCarthy.

"He's had a very good season with Bristol City and was very keen to do what he needed to become eligible for us."

Talbot, the League of Ireland player of the month in April, will be released back to Bohemians for their games against Finn Harps and UCD on 31 May and 8 June before returning to the Republic squad.

Uncapped Bournemouth keeper Travers was forced out of the Republic squad on Friday by a fractured thumb.

Republic of Ireland squad

Goalkeepers: Randolph (Middlesbrough), McDermott (Kristiansund BK), Talbot (Bohemians)

Defenders: Coleman (Everton), Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Egan (Sheffield United), Long (Burnley), Keogh (Derby County), Duffy (Brighton), Stevens (Sheffield United), Cunningham (Cardiff City)

Midfielders: Judge (Ipswich Town), Browne (Preston), Whelan (Aston Villa), Hendrick (Burnley), Hourihane (Aston Villa), Connell (Bolton Wanderers), Cullen (Charlton Athletic - on loan for West Ham), Brady (Burnley), O'Dowda (Bristol City), McClean (Stoke City), Curtis (Portsmouth)

Forwards: McGoldrick (Sheffield United), Long (Southampton), Maguire (Preston), Hogan (Aston Villa), Robinson (Preston)