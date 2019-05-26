Harry Hood: Former Celtic, Clyde and Sunderland striker Harry Hood dies

Former Celtic, Clyde and Sunderland striker Harry Hood has died at the age of 74.

Celtic stated on Twitter that: "The thoughts and prayers of everyone at the club are with Harry's family and friends at this extremely sad time."

Hood joined Celtic from Clyde in 1969 and went on to win five Scottish League championships, three Scottish Cups and two League Cups.

He scored in the 1971 and 1974 Scottish Cup finals for Celtic.

