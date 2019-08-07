Saido Berahino: Stoke City release £12m striker
Stoke City have released £12m striker Saido Berahino.
Burundi international Berahino joined the Potters from West Bromwich Albion in January 2017.
The 26-year-old scored just five goals in 56 appearances and last played for the club in February.
He was convicted of drinking and driving on 15 May and was fined £75,000 and banned from driving for 30 months at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court.
In a one-line statement the Potters said: "Stoke City can confirm that Saido Berahino has today left the club by mutual agreement."
The former England youth international had three years left on his five-and-a-half-year deal.
