Republic of Ireland: Alan Browne to miss Denmark & Gibraltar qualifiers

Browne will stay with the Ireland squad for the remainder of their Portugal training camp

Preston midfielder Alan Browne has been ruled out of the Republic of Ireland's Euro 2020 qualifiers against Denmark and Gibraltar.

The 24-year-old suffered a calf injury during the Republic's training camp in Portugal, ruling him out of the games.

Browne will remain with the squad until they return to Dublin and manager Mick McCarthy will not call up a replacement before the 7 June qualifier in Denmark.

"Alan has been very unlucky with injuries this season," said McCarthy.

"An ankle injury kept him out of the two games in March and now this calf problem has ruled him out of the matches against Gibraltar and Denmark."

Browne, who was won three caps for the Republic, is the latest injury withdrawal from McCarthy's squad for the end-of-season qualifiers after Bournemouth goalkeeper Mark Travers fractured his thumb, with Bohemians goalkeeper James Talbot and Bristol City's Max O'Leary travelling to Portugal as additional cover.

The Republic lead Group D thanks to 1-0 wins over Gibraltar and Georgia in March.

Republic of Ireland squad

Goalkeepers: Randolph (Middlesbrough), McDermott (Kristiansund BK), Talbot (Bohemians), O'Leary (Bristol City)

Defenders: Coleman (Everton), Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Egan (Sheffield United), Long (Burnley), Keogh (Derby County), Duffy (Brighton), Stevens (Sheffield United), Cunningham (Cardiff City)

Midfielders: Judge (Ipswich Town), Whelan (Aston Villa), Hendrick (Burnley), Hourihane (Aston Villa), Connell (Bolton Wanderers), Cullen (Charlton Athletic - on loan for West Ham), Brady (Burnley), O'Dowda (Bristol City), McClean (Stoke City), Curtis (Portsmouth)

Forwards: McGoldrick (Sheffield United), Long (Southampton), Maguire (Preston), Hogan (Aston Villa), Robinson (Preston)