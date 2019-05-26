League One play-off final: Lee Bowyer says Charlton 'more attractive' to buyers after promotion

Lee Bowyer began his playing career at Charlton and won promotion in his first full season as the club's manager

Charlton manager Lee Bowyer believes a takeover of the club could move nearer after the club were promoted to the Championship via the play-offs.

The Addicks have officially been up for sale since the end of 2017, but owner Roland Duchatelet has been unable to agree a deal for the club.

"I think this is a great club and I can't understand why no one has bought it, even before now," Bowyer said.

"Now we are in the Championship, it is even more attractive."

The once-capped former England midfielder, 42, added: "If I was looking to buy a club, it is in London and you have got the the fan base.

"I think there will be more people interested in it now. It is one league away from the Premier League and everybody knows about the rewards you get there."

Duchatelet agreed a price for Charlton with two separate parties in February 2018 but a deal did not progress, and the Belgian businessman - who took over the club in January 2014 - remarkably demanded the English Football League acquire the club earlier this year.

Lieven de Turck, who is representing Charlton in takeover talks, has previously said Duchatelet would be willing to sell the club for a nominal fee of £1 - but would want to retain ownership of The Valley and the club's Sparrow's Lane training ground.

Bowyer hopes for contract talks

Meanwhile, having led Charlton back to the second tier following a three-year absence thanks to a 2-1 victory over Sunderland at Wembley, Bowyer is hopeful of agreeing terms on a new contract.

The former Charlton, Leeds and Newcastle player initially took caretaker charge in March 2018 and was handed the full-time role in September, but his current deal is up at the end of the campaign.

"The owner rang me [on Saturday] to wish us luck and then he said we will speak very soon," Bowyer said.

"I am sure he will call me over the next couple of days, I have no doubt.

"This is a massive achievement. Whatever will happen with me will happen. I can't control that but I'm sure we will come to an agreement. Well, hopefully."