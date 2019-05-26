Match ends, Atalanta 3, Sassuolo 1.
Serie A: Atalanta reach first Champions League after dramatic final day
-
- From the section European Football
Atalanta qualified for the Champions League for the first time on a dramatic final day of the Serie A season.
The Bergamo side, in their 112th year, Inter Milan, AC Milan and Roma all went into the final round of fixtures in contention for the final two spots.
However, it was Atalanta and Inter, in third and fourth at the start of the day, who took the places.
Atalanta recorded an easy home win over Sassuolo and Inter triumphed 2-1 over Empoli, who were relegated.
Coach Gian Piero Gasperini's Atalanta had in the previous two seasons flirted with the Champions League spots having previously finished in mid-table positions since their last promotion from Serie B in the 2010-11 season.
The club, with a modest budget, finished seventh in 2017-18 and fourth in the previous campaign, however only three Champions League spots were awarded to Italian sides back then.
The rules changed for this campaign and Atalanta took full advantage. Colombian Duvan Zapata, who finished as the club's top scorer this season with 23 goals, netted first in Sunday's match before forward Papu Gomez and midfielder Mario Pasalic, on loan from Chelsea, added the other two. The 77 goals they scored were the most of any side in the league.
Atalanta finished with 69 points, ahead of Inter on head-to-heads. Their coach Luciano Spalletti is set to be replaced by former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte, and at times it seemed as if he would fail in his mission to leave the Nerazzurri with the parting gift of a Champions League spot.
They were well and truly out of the running when AC Milan went 2-0 up inside 23 minutes. Keita Balde's low drive in the second half put the issue back in their control before Empoli levelled with 14 minutes left to leave Inter in fifth spot, as it stood.
However, five minutes later Radja Nainggolan fired in after Matias Vecino's strike came off the post to relieve the tension. Empoli substitute Salih Ucan came close to denying Inter late on and saving his own club from the drop, but the home side hung on for victory.
AC ended their campaign in fifth with a 3-2 win at SPAL and Roma defeated Parma to take sixth place. They will both play in next season's Europa League.
Line-ups
Atalanta
- 95GolliniSubstituted forRossiat 90+3'minutes
- 5MasielloSubstituted forPasalicat 62'minutes
- 19Djimsiti
- 6Palomino
- 21Castagne
- 15de RoonBooked at 45mins
- 11Freuler
- 8Gosens
- 10GómezSubstituted forManciniat 90+3'minutes
- 72IlicicBooked at 38mins
- 91Zapata
Substitutes
- 1Berisha
- 7Reca
- 17Piccoli
- 22Pessina
- 23Mancini
- 31Rossi
- 41Ibañez da Silva
- 88Pasalic
- 99Barrow
Sassuolo
- 79Pegolo
- 21LirolaSubstituted forRaspadoriat 90+3'minutes
- 3Demiral
- 31FerrariBooked at 48mins
- 6Oliveira da SilvaBooked at 45mins
- 68Bourabia
- 4MagnanelliBooked at 83mins
- 32Duncan
- 25BerardiBooked at 45mins
- 73LocatelliSubstituted forDjuricicat 59'minutes
- 20BogaSubstituted forSernicolaat 85'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Santos da Silva Barbosa
- 8Ghion
- 9Djuricic
- 10Matri
- 17Sernicola
- 18Raspadori
- 19Odgaard
- 28Satalino
- 34Di Francesco
- 47Consigli
- 98Adjapong
- 99Brignola
- Referee:
- Daniele Doveri
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away2
- Corners
- Home7
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Atalanta 3, Sassuolo 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Atalanta. Francesco Rossi replaces Pierluigi Gollini.
Substitution
Substitution, Atalanta. Gianluca Mancini replaces Alejandro Gómez.
Substitution
Substitution, Sassuolo. Giacomo Raspadori replaces Pol Lirola.
Foul by Berat Djimsiti (Atalanta).
Alfred Duncan (Sassuolo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Filip Djuricic (Sassuolo) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alfred Duncan with a headed pass.
Corner, Sassuolo. Conceded by Robin Gosens.
Substitution
Substitution, Sassuolo. Leonardo Sernicola replaces Jeremie Boga.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Francesco Magnanelli (Sassuolo).
Attempt missed. Josip Ilicic (Atalanta) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Mario Pasalic.
Attempt missed. Mario Pasalic (Atalanta) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Berat Djimsiti with a cross following a corner.
Attempt blocked. Mario Pasalic (Atalanta) header from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Alejandro Gómez with a cross.
Corner, Atalanta. Conceded by Gianmarco Ferrari.
Duván Zapata (Atalanta) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Pol Lirola (Sassuolo).
Attempt saved. Duván Zapata (Atalanta) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Duván Zapata (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gianmarco Ferrari (Sassuolo).
Foul by Robin Gosens (Atalanta).
Alfred Duncan (Sassuolo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Robin Gosens (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alfred Duncan (Sassuolo).
Goal!
Goal! Atalanta 3, Sassuolo 1. Mario Pasalic (Atalanta) header from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Alejandro Gómez with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Atalanta. Conceded by Merih Demiral.
Robin Gosens (Atalanta) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Filip Djuricic (Sassuolo).
Substitution
Substitution, Atalanta. Mario Pasalic replaces Andrea Masiello.
Attempt blocked. Gianmarco Ferrari (Sassuolo) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mehdi Bourabia with a cross.
Corner, Sassuolo. Conceded by Robin Gosens.
Substitution
Substitution, Sassuolo. Filip Djuricic replaces Manuel Locatelli.
Foul by Remo Freuler (Atalanta).
Alfred Duncan (Sassuolo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Remo Freuler (Atalanta).
Alfred Duncan (Sassuolo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Atalanta 2, Sassuolo 1. Alejandro Gómez (Atalanta) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the top right corner.
Attempt saved. Josip Ilicic (Atalanta) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Marten de Roon.
Attempt missed. Alejandro Gómez (Atalanta) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Marten de Roon.
Booking
Gianmarco Ferrari (Sassuolo) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.