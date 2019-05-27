Who made Rob Maclean's team of the season?

The Scottish domestic season is finally at an end and BBC commentator Rob Maclean picks the 11 players who have most impressed him this term,

4-2-4: A McGregor; Tavernier, Halkett, McKenna, Taylor; Turnbull, C McGregor; Forrest, Morelos, Edouard, Kent.

Goalkeeper - Allan McGregor

The Rangers goalkeeper ended the season with a suspension but for me he was the best between the sticks in Scotland over the whole season. Joe Lewis and Daniel Bachmann more than merit a mention but McGregor has been better than ever at the age of 37, still pulling off game-changing saves.

Defence - James Tavernier, Craig Halkett, Scott McKenna, Greg Taylor

Famous last words but I don't think there can be too much disagreement about who fills the right-back position. It's not just that Rangers captain James Tavernier has scored 17 times. He's also a prolific creator of goals and a natural leader. Tavernier has kept his cool even when others around him have been losing theirs.

When picking my first centre-back I have to reflect on how many times I've picked Livingston skipper Craig Halkett in my team of the week. Livi's loss next season is Hearts' gain. Halkett's still young, about to turn 24, and will continue to develop. A Scotland call-up is not beyond him.

Connor Goldson, Kristoffer Ajer and Stuart Findlay were in my thoughts but I'm going for Scott McKenna, who surely won't be an Aberdeen player for much longer. The powerful 22-year-old will be very much in Steve Clarke's thoughts as the new Scotland head coach builds a team he thinks can qualify for Euro 2020.

If Kieran Tierney had played more he would clearly have been a strong contender for left-back. That means Kilmarnock's Greg Taylor is my selection. The Scotland Under-21 international has been a model of consistency down the left side, both in defence and attack for record-breaking Killie.

Midfield - David Turnbull, Callum McGregor

Only diehard Motherwell fans would have known anything about David Turnbull at the start of the season. What an incredible impact the 19-year-old midfielder has made since breaking through into the first team. He scored 15 goals, played with remarkable maturity and, even under contract, will be much sought after in the summer.

I've picked Callum McGregor so many times this season that it was sometimes difficult to find a new way of describing his amazing contribution. The Celtic playmaker is a class act and has played a massive part in the winning of the treble treble.

Attack - James Forrest, Alfredo Morelos, Odsonne Edouard, Ryan Kent

I'm going for it with a front four and the first name in attack is player of the season James Forrest. He's taken his game to a whole new level with Celtic and Scotland. Forrest scored five times in four days for the national team in November and notched up an impressive total of 22 for club and country.

Odsonne Edouard looked offended when asked if he was nervous taking a penalty on the way to Celtic's Scottish Cup win on Saturday. The 21-year-old Frenchman doesn't do nerves. He just scores goals. The double at Hampden took his total for the season to 23.

Alfredo Morelos has a ridiculous strike rate when you think about how many games he's missed through suspension. The Rangers fans have mixed feelings about their top goalscorer but the 22-year-old Colombian's end of campaign tally of 30 goals speaks for itself.

On the left side of my attack is livewire Rangers winger Ryan Kent. Plenty Premiership defenders will tell you he was unstoppable at times. Steven Gerrard would love to extend 22-year-old's loan from Liverpool but his spell in the Scottish shop window will have alerted bigger spenders to the prospect of doing a permanent deal.