Alan Tate: Club legend interested in Swansea City manager's job

Alan Tate (left) celebrates winning promotion to the Premier League with Swansea City in 2011 alongside Garry Monk (centre) and Leon Britton

Club legend Alan Tate says he is ready to be a manager having been linked with the Swansea City job.

The 36-year-old former defender is part of the academy coaching staff at Swansea, where he was a huge fans' favourite in his playing days.

Tate, who has been mentored by Sir Alex Ferguson, is one of the bookmakers' favourites to succeed Graham Potter.

"I have spoken to the new chairman [Trevor Birch] about different things. The club know where I am," Tate said.

"The chairman is a football guy and an intelligent guy. He is getting the best people in the best places he feels to help the club go forward.

"If he sees me as part of that now or in the future then great. I have never made any secret that I would love to do the [manager's] job one day."

Tranmere Rovers boss Micky Mellon is the new bookmakers' favourite to take over at Swansea, following the departure of Potter to Brighton and hove Albion.

The Scot, 47, secured the fifth promotion of his managerial career on Sunday as Rovers beat Newport County in the League Two play-off final.

Swansea Under-23s coach Cameron Toshack is also high in the betting alongside the likes of Gus Poyet, Darren Moore, Michael Flynn, while Argentina great Gabriel Batistuta has also been touted as a contender.

Tate, who played for Swansea in all four divisions, says he would look to bring in "someone experienced" alongside him should he become manager.

The Swansea Under-18s coach expects to complete his pro licence course in the autumn having started his coaching badges when he was still a player.

A product of Manchester United's academy, Tate kept in touch with Ferguson throughout his playing career and the legendary ex-Red Devils boss has mentored him as part of his coaching studies.

"In the last two years I have started to really concentrate on how other managers work," said Tate.

Alan Tate was given a testimonial by Swansea in 2017

"I went up to see Sir Alex and I have spoken to him on the phone a few times.

"He's openly encouraged me. Whichever way I want to go, whether it's a youth-team coach or a first-team manager, he would give me advice.

"But he seems to think [management] is the right path for me, that I have the right characteristics for it."

Tate is convinced the Swansea vacancy will attract plenty of interest, despite the ongoing financial issues at the club following Premier League relegation in 2017-18.

If given the chance, Tate would look to play the possession-based game which has been Swansea's trademark for much of his time at the club.

"The best teams I played in were the ones that played the philosophy that Roberto [Martinez] started," Tate added.

"That's the way I see the game. Obviously there would be a couple of tweaks, but the style wouldn't change dramatically."