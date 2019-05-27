Glentoran and Sion Swifts into Women's League Cup final

Glentoran edged Crusaders strikers in a tight contest at Ulidia

Glentoran and Sion Swifts will meet in the Women's League Cup final after semi-final wins on Monday night.

Sion, who knocked out holders Linfield in the last eight, produced a brilliant second half to defeat Cliftonville 3-1 at Solitude.

Meanwhile Makyla Mulholland scored the only goal at Ulidia as Glentoran edged out Belfast rivals Crusaders Strikers.

The final will take place on Friday 28 June.

Leontia McVarnock inadvertently put Cliftonville ahead in north Belfast when the striker charged down Charlotte Ferguson's attempted clearance.

Sion, who have enjoyed a strong start to the new season, fought back in style with a confident 45 minutes resulting in goals from Kendra McMullen and Lauren Brennan.

The Swifts will face a Glentoran side who will be hoping to keep the silverware coming having lifted the Challenge Cup last September.

In a tight game in south Belfast Mulholland's effort shortly after the break proved decisive as the Glens battled past a vastly improved Crusaders, who fell to a 5-0 defeat against the same opposition less than two weeks ago.