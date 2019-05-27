Etoile sign 2011 U-17 World Cup Golden Shoe winner Souleymane Coulibaly

Souleymane Coulibaly (centre) played for the Ivory Coast in the 2011 Under-17 World Cup and played at U-20 and U-23 levels

Tunisian side Etoile du Sahel has confirmed the signing of former Ivory Coast youth international Souleymane Coulibaly on a four-year deal.

The 24-year-old shot to prominence in 2011 when he won the Golden Shoe at the Under-17 World Cup in Mexico with nine goals.

"It feels good to join one of the top clubs in Africa with a Champions League trophy to show for it," Coulibaly told the club's Facebook page.

"I will get the chance to test myself in top competitions on the continent. I have the experience of playing in Europe and that will help me here."

His 2011 exploits earned him a deal with English side Tottenham Hotspur, although he never played a senior game for them.

Earlier this month he was released by Scottish club Partick Thistle allowing him to joins the 2007 African champions as a free agent.

He sealed his move despite lingering compensation issue with Egyptian club Al Ahly, whom he joined in January 2017, but walked of out after four months.

Fifa determined Coulibaly should pay Al Ahly and the Court of Arbitration for Sport has since backed that decision.

The Ivorian, who also played in Italy, joined Partick Thistle in October but made just four appearances as a substitute.