Jonny Williams: Wales midfielder linked with Swansea move

Jonny Williams spent two separate loan spells at Ipswich Town during his time at Crystal Palace

Wales midfielder Jonny Williams says a move to Swansea City would be appealing but is unaware of reports linking him with the club.

Williams is out of contract this summer having joined Charlton on a six-month deal in January after he was released by Crystal Palace.

The 25-year-old impressed after coming on as a substitute during Charlton's League One play-off final win over Sunderland on Sunday.

"I always seem to get linked," he said.

"Swansea have always been a team that play nice football and they've been great to watch.

"You never know. I haven't spoken with my agent yet - we'll have a sit down over the next few days and see what's next for me. For once my destiny is in my own hands really, I'm a free agent."

Jonny Williams was a member of Wales' squad at Euro 2016

The former Sunderland player has won 17 caps for Wales, the last of which came in November 2017.

Brentford and Luton Town, another newly promoted Championship side, are the other clubs targeting Williams.

"It's got to be right for me. I want to go somewhere and play every week and be a part of something," Williams told BBC Radio Wales.

"Lee Bowyer took me to Charlton and gave me the opportunity and it was a bit of a fairytale ending and an amazing feeling.

"To be part of something special again and just enjoying my football really and that will give me a chance to get back in the Wales fold as well."