Nations League: Netherlands name Van Dijk, De Ligt and De Jong in squad

Van Dijk's 90th-minute equaliser against Germany in November sent the Netherlands through to the semi-finals

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk and Ajax's Matthijs de Ligt, Frenkie de Jong, Daley Blind and Donny van de Beek have been named in the Netherlands' 23-man squad for the Nations League finals.

Their squad also includes Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum, Crystal Palace's Patrick van Aanholt, Bournemouth's Nathan Ake and Fulham's Ryan Babel.

Ronald Koeman's side play England in the semi-finals in Guimaraes on 6 June.

Hosts Portugal play Switzerland in the other semi-final on 5 June in Porto.

The third-place play-off and final are on 9 June.

The Netherlands qualified for the last four thanks to a 90th-minute equaliser in their final group game in Germany.

Their game against England at Estadio D Afonso Henriques will be the first competitive meeting between the sides since Euro 96, when an England side containing current manager Gareth Southgate won 4-1.

The Nations League, which began in September and featured 55 nations in four tiers, provides a second opportunity to qualify for Euro 2020.

The winners of the competition will receive £6.7m in prize money, and the fourth-placed team £4m.

Netherlands squad: Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace), Nathan Ake (Bournemouth), Ryan Babel (Fulham), Donny van de Beek (Ajax), Steven Bergwijn (PSV Eindhoven), Marco Bizot (AZ Alkmaar), Daley Blind (Ajax), Jasper Cillessen (Barcelona), Memphis Depay (Lyon), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Denzel Dumfries (PSV Eindhoven), Hans Hateboer (Atalanta), Frenkie de Jong (Ajax), Luuk de Jong (PSV Eindhoven), Matthijs de Ligt (Ajax), Quincy Promes (Sevilla), Davy Propper (Brighton), Marten de Roon (Atalanta), Kevin Strootman (Marseille), Kenneth Vermee (Feyenoord), Tonny Vilhena (Feyenoord), Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan), Georginio Wijnaldum (Liverpool).