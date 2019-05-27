Union Berlin promoted to Bundesliga for the first time after beating Stuttgart

Union fans invaded the pitch after the game

Union Berlin will play in the Bundesliga for the first time next season after they beat top-flight Stuttgart in the play-offs.

Union achieved promotion from the second tier after Monday's goalless draw at home, winning on away goals after a 2-2 draw in the first leg.

Stuttgart finished 16th in the Bundesliga to feature in the play-offs.

Their side included Bayern Munich-bound Benjamin Pavard and former Bayern stars Mario Gomez and Holger Badstuber.

Union will be the fifth team from the German capital to play in the top division since the creation of the championship in 1963. They are the first team to beat a Bundesliga side in the play-offs since 2012, while it is a second relegation in four seasons for Stuttgart.

Berlin will also be the only German city to have two sides in the Bundesliga next season.

They join FC Koln and Paderborn, who were promoted automatically as winners and runners-up.

A Union Berlin tifo before Monday's game