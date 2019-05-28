AC Milan: Gennaro Gattuso steps down as head coach after 18 months

Gattuso had been in charge of AC Milan for 18 months

Head coach Gennaro Gattuso has left AC Milan by "mutual agreement" after the Serie A club missed out on Champions League qualification.

The 41-year-old former midfielder, who played 468 matches for the club, had two years left on his contract.

"AC Milan wishes to thank Gennaro Gattuso for his leadership during the last 18 months," said a club statement.

They finished fifth in the table, missing out on a place in next season's Champions League by one point.

"I have had the privilege to get to know Rino Gattuso over the past six months since my arrival at the club," said AC Milan chief executive Ivan Gazidis.

"Rino has given everything to our efforts this season, and has worked tirelessly, always taking full responsibility, putting the club above every other consideration.

"I want to say from the bottom of our hearts, thank you Rino."

AC Milan, seven-time champions of Europe, have not played in the Champions League since 2013-14.