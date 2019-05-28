EA Sports Cup: McCann delighted with Candystripes comeback

Derry celebrate their EA Sports Cup triumph last year after beating Cobh Ramblers in the decider

Derry City coach Marty McCann is targeting a second straight EA Sports Cup success after edging derby rivals Finn Harps to make the semi-finals.

Parkhouse scored a late equaliser before slotting home in extra-time to clinch a 2-1 victory.

"We had to roll our sleeves up and thankfully we came out with the win so I'm delighted," said McCann.

"This has always been a good competition for us and hopefully that can continue."

It was a second meeting between the north-west neighbours in three days with Derry romping to a 4-0 league win on Friday night.

It was a much closer cup affair at the Brandywell and McCann admits City were not at their best.

"With a derby match you weren't going to get what you got on Friday and they made it really difficult for us," he added.

"We made hard work of it and while we're pleased to be in the hat for the semi-finals we know there is room for improvement."

Derry go into the semi-finals draw along with league leaders Dundalk, Waterford and Bohemians.