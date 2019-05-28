Women's League Cup: 'It's amazing to score and be in a final' - McMullan

Kendra McMullan celebrates scoring in Sion Swifts' win over Newry City in the 2017 Women's Irish Cup final

Sion Swifts captain Kendra McMullan says it "means everything" for the Strabane team to progress to the Women's League Cup decider.

McMullan netted as the Swifts beat Cliftonville 3-1 in Monday night's semi-final to set up a showdown with Glentoran next month.

"This team has been working so hard and we have our reward," she said.

"Confidence is high - we're also sitting second in the league so we're in a good position all round."

The north-west outfit defeated holders and league leaders Linfield in the quarter-finals before coming from behind to beat the Reds at Solitude.

"We were a bit slow at the start but at half-time the boys told us to up the tempo and we came out and did that in the second half.

"It's amazing just to get a goal and amazing to be in a final - it means everything and these are the things you aim for when you start the season."

Glentoran earned their place in the final thanks to a 1-0 victory over Belfast rivals Crusaders Strikers.

McMullan was also on target to help Sion Swifts win the Women's Irish Cup final two years ago.

Glentoran and Sion Swifts will meet in the Women's League Cup final after semi-final wins on Monday night.

Sion, who knocked out holders Linfield in the last eight, produced a brilliant second half to defeat Cliftonville 3-1 at Solitude.

Meanwhile Makyla Mulholland scored the only goal at Ulidia as Glentoran edged out Belfast rivals Crusaders Strikers.

The final will take place on Friday 28 June.

Leontia McVarnock inadvertently put Cliftonville ahead in north Belfast when the striker charged down Charlotte Ferguson's attempted clearance.

Sion, who have enjoyed a strong start to the new season, fought back in style with a confident 45 minutes resulting in goals from Kendra McMullen and Lauren Brennan.

The Swifts will face a Glentoran side who will be hoping to keep the silverware coming having lifted the Challenge Cup last September.

In a tight game in south Belfast Mulholland's effort shortly after the break proved decisive as the Glens battled past a vastly improved Crusaders, who fell to a 5-0 defeat against the same opposition less than two weeks ago.