Match-fixing in football: Spanish police make arrests in top two divisions

La Liga has reported a further eight possible match-fixing cases to police

Police in Spain have made a number of arrests as part of an investigation into match-fixing.

Current and former players as well as club executives - reportedly from the country's top two divisions - have been detained.

"The police action follows complaints about possible match-fixing in a May 2018 match from La Liga to the Spanish authorities," said a La Liga spokesman.

The spokesman added: "We thank the police for the extraordinary work done to dismantle what appears to be an organised criminal group dedicated to obtaining economic benefits through the predetermination of football matches.

"This police operation demonstrates the effectiveness of integrity protection systems implemented by La Liga to protect the cleanliness of all competitions in Spanish football.

"La Liga continues to fight to eradicate any scourge against fair play in Spanish football."