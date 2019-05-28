Fikayo Tomori: Chelsea defender would consider Derby County loan return

Fikayo Tomori made 55 appearances for the Rams this season

Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori says he would consider returning to Derby County on loan next season.

The England Under-21 international played a key role in helping the Rams reach the Championship play-off final, which they lost 2-1 to Aston Villa.

"Of course," the 21-year-old replied, when asked if would think about a second stint at Pride Park.

"I have loved it. I grew so much as a player. Derby is such a great club," Tomori told BBC East Midlands Sport.

"The manager has shown me a lot of confidence playing me in a lot of games. I have nothing but good words to say about Derby, the club, the fans and my team-mates.

"I am really proud. We are disappointed and we are hurting, but we had such a fantastic season. Even though we lost, we still had a lot of good moments to look back on and cherish.

"I am not really thinking about Chelsea at the moment but we will see when the new season comes."