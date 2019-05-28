Jack Grealish's boots, Gareth Bale's socks, Arjen Robben's tights: Football's strangest kit choices

Aston Villa may have been promoted to the Premier League but will Jack Grealish's boots survive until the start of the new season?

Grealish's battered boots were one of the surprise stars of Villa's Championship play-off final win over Derby County, and after the game the 23-year-old explained his reason for keeping them.

"I came back from injury and they were brand new, and then I got a few goals, a few assists," he said.

"I thought these were my lucky boots so I've had to keep them."

Incredible commitment from the Villa skipper, and with that in mind, let's take a look at some other football kit superstitions.

John Terry's lucky shin pads

Former Chelsea and England skipper John Terry spent 10 years of his long and distinguished playing career wearing the same pair of shin pads.

Then in 2004, while playing for the Blues against Barcelona in the Champions League last-16 first leg, the centre-half lost his trusted shinnies after throwing them to the side of the pitch when suffering from cramp.

"Those shin pads had got me to where I was in the game - and I'd lost them. I really felt terrible because they were a big part of my routine," he recalled.

Don't worry, Terry found another pair to help see him through the rest of his stellar career, though he stopped short of popping them in his socks for his infamous full-kit celebration of the Blues' 2012 Champions League triumph.

Arjen Robben - man in tights

Whether it's to eliminate injury or regulate temperature, Dutch winger Arjen Robben is known for rocking thermal tights on game day.

However, the departing Bayern Munich man once got into hot water with the German football federation over the colour of his tights.

In 2010, Robben was told his grey tights did not meet Bundesliga regulations and that they needed to match his side's red kit.

Surely it's time for a Arjen Robben/Robin Hood collaboration.

Gareth Bale - sock vandal

Real Madrid's Gareth Bale is known for cutting holes in his socks before games.

This is not uncommon in the football world - Kyle Walker and Danny Rose have been known to butcher their stockings too - but there's more to this trend than players casually destroying bits of kit.

Apparently cutting holes into the socks alleviates tension in the calf muscles, and Bale reached for the scissors after suffering a string of calf injuries.

Gabor Kiraly's lost property lucky dip

Kirlay said he wore his joggers for comfort after years of playing on hard surfaces

Let's end on a more relaxed note, in keeping with Hungarian goalkeeper Gabor Kiraly's lounge fit.

That's right, the former Crystal Palace keeper famously used to play in grey joggers.

"It started 20 years ago in Hungary and it brought me luck," he told the BBC.

"In the beginning they were black, but the kit man didn't wash them on the Friday, and on Saturday we had a game. I had no other bottoms so I took the grey ones and that was the start of the luck."

The Hungarian took one dip into lost property and never looked back.