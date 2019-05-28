Nathan Ralph: Dundee defender free to speak to other clubs

Nathan Ralph has scored once for Dundee

Dundee full-back Nathan Ralph is free to speak to other clubs after triggering a clause in his contract.

The Dens Park side will be in the Scottish Championship next term after finishing bottom of the Premiership this season.

Ralph, 26, was signed from Woking last summer during Neil McCann's tenure as manager and made 32 appearances under him, then Jim McIntyre.

The Englishman has played for five English clubs and Newport County.