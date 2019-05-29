Newport County midfielder Josh Sheehan signs new contract

Josh Sheehan has made 82 appearances for Newport County and featured in 46 of the Exiles' 62 matches this term

Newport County midfielder Josh Sheehan has signed a new two-year contract to keep him at Rodney Parade until 2021.

The 24-year old started for the Exiles in all three of their League Two play-off matches this season.

"I'm delighted to extend my stay at Rodney Parade," he said. "I'm excited."

Newport manager Michael Flynn said he was please to retain the former Swansea youth player, explaining: "He is a very talented player and is someone who fits in with my style of play."

Newport are in talks with a number of out of contract players, but have released Wales midfielder Andrew Crofts.