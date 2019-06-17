Maurizio Sarri leaves Chelsea: Blues bosses in five charts

Another one bites the dust.

Maurizio Sarri, fresh from Europa League success, lasted less than a year as Chelsea manager, but his brief stint at the helm is not out of the ordinary.

The Italian former Napoli boss was the 12th managerial appointment since Roman Abramovich took ownership of the Stamford Bridge club 16 years ago. The Blues have won 16 major trophies in that period.

So how did Sarri's tenure compare to his predecessors' and how does the shelf life of a Chelsea manager compare to their rivals?

Since Abramovich's arrival, the average tenure of a Chelsea manager is 437 days, a whopping 584 days less than the average Liverpool boss.

No Chelsea manager has kept their job for four years in the Premier League era - only Jose Mourinho (the first time), Claudio Ranieri and Glenn Hoddle have lasted for three entire seasons.

But rapid turnover in managers has not affected their success, with eight of Abramovich's appointments winning trophies.

In fact, no Chelsea manager hired by the Russian has been in charge for a full season and not won a trophy; and the Blues have never gone more than one season without winning a trophy in his reign.

Sarri may have lasted just one season, but only four Abramovich appointments have lasted longer - and two of those were Mourinho's stints.

Sarri's spell of 337 days comes in below the average during the Abramovich era, but he has outlasted eight other managers in that time.

Maybe one reason for Chelsea's high turnover is the relative success of managers early in their tenure.

Five Chelsea appointments to have served at least a full season in charge have won a trophy, and four of them secured silverware in their first campaign.

Of the men on that list, only Mourinho, in his second spell, took longer than a season, needing two campaigns to claim a Premier League title.

It may have been dissatisfaction from fans with Sarri's style that saw him eventually depart, but on paper his league performance was respectable.

Not only did Chelsea finish "best of the rest" behind Manchester City and Liverpool - the two best teams in a Premier League season in history - but only three other Blues managers in a debut campaign under Abramovich have done better than Sarri's third-place finish.

Mourinho, first time round, Carlo Ancelotti and Antonio Conte all won the title in their first seasons.

Abramovich was not shy in backing Sarri, giving him £189m to spend on players.

Only three appointments have been given more resources under the Russian - Mourinho, both times, and Conte - and each of those spells produced at least two trophies.

In fact, Sarri is the first manager under Abramovich to be given more than £100m to spend and fail to produce more than one trophy.

Mourinho's first spell was the best value for money in terms of millions spent per trophy, averaging £67.14m for each piece of silverware.

Sarri cannot compete with those numbers, so will that influence the budget given to the next man in charge at Stamford Bridge?