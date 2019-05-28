Adi Yussuf: Blackpool sign Solihull Moors striker on free transfer

Adi Yussuf scored twice for Solihull Moors against his new club in an FA Cup second round replay last season

Blackpool have made Solihull Moors striker Adi Yussuf their first signing of the summer.

The 27-year-old has signed a two-year deal with an option for a third year after his Moors contract expired.

He scored 21 goals in all competitions for the National League side in 2018-19 and played against the Seasiders in the FA Cup.

"This is a dream come true for me. All the hard work and sacrifices I've made this year have paid off," he said.

"I just want to give a big thanks to everyone that believed in me and everyone at Solihull. I'm sure I can do it in this league."

Yussuf started his career with Leicester's academy and has previously played in the English Football League for Burton, Mansfield and Crawley.

Blackpool manager Terry McPhillips said: "I've followed Adi's career quite closely and he's always stood out whenever I've seen him play.

"He's found a real level of consistency for Solihull Moors this season and we'll now be looking for him to push on another level and score some goals for us."