Andre Villas-Boas appointed Marseille head coach

Andre Villas-Boas' previous clubs as a boss include Porto and Zenit St Petersburg

Former Chelsea and Tottenham manager Andre Villas-Boas has been appointed head coach of French club Marseille.

Villas-Boas, 41, has signed a two-year contract and will officially take charge of the Ligue 1 side from 1 July.

The Portuguese has been out of management since leaving Chinese Super League club Shanghai SIPG in 2017.

"We are delighted to hire a coach whose success is recognised at the highest level in Europe and in the world," said Marseille owner Frank McCourt.

Villas-Boas replaces Rudi Garcia, who said last week that he was leaving after three years following Marseille's failure to qualify for Europe.

Garcia's last match in charge was a 1-0 home win over Montpellier on 24 May as Marseille finished fifth in the table, 30 points behind champions Paris St-Germain.

He led Marseille to the Europa League final last season, where they were beaten by Atletico Madrid.

Villas-Boas was in charge of Chelsea for nine months before he was sacked in March 2012.

He spent five months as Tottenham head coach before being sacked in December 2013.

After leaving Shanghai SIPG in November 2017, Villas-Boas said he would compete in the 2018 Dakar Rally, but withdrew after damaging his back during the fourth stage in Peru.