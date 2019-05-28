St Mirren: Anton Ferdinand thanks fans for 'making me feel loved'

Anton Ferdinand ended the season on the St Mirren bench

Former West Ham United and Sunderland centre-back Anton Ferdinand says he is leaving St Mirren and has thanked fans for "making me feel loved".

The 34-year-old Englishman made 19 appearances for the Scottish Premiership side after leaving Southend in September.

He was on the bench in recent weeks as St Mirren avoided relegation.

"I hope I've left you with experiences and knowledge that will help you in your careers," he said on social media.

After starting his own career with West Ham, Ferdinand had spells with Queens Park Rangers, Bursaspor, Antalyaspor and Reading before joining Southend.

He thanked the St Mirren fans for "that amazing song", the manager and staff for "making my time at the club a good one" and his team-mates for the "lemon Fanta (banter)".