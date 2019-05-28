Michael Howard: Morecambe sign ex-Preston North End forward on one-year deal
-
- From the section Morecambe
Morecambe have signed forward Michael Howard following his release by Preston North End, on a one-year-deal.
The Southport-born 19-year-old joined the Lillywhites as an 11-year-old and progressed through the academy, but did not make a full senior appearance.
Howard had loan spells with Cork City, Stalybridge and Hednesford during his time at Deepdale.
"He's a pacey player and can play wide or down the middle," boss Jim Bentley told the club website.
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.