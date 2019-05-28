Meaghan Sargeant & Charlie Wellings: Bristol City Women sign Birmingham City pair

Charlie Wellings scored four goals in 20 WSL appearances for Birmingham City Women this season

Bristol City Women have signed Meaghan Sargeant and Charlie Wellings from Women's Super League rivals Birmingham City Women.

Centre-back Sargeant, 24, has agreed a two-year deal but the club have not disclosed the length of the contract forward Wellings, 21, has signed.

Wellings is an England Under-23 international, while Sargeant has represented England at Under-19 level.

City finished sixth in the table, two places and 15 points behind the Blues.

