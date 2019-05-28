Europa League: Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri takes frustration out on cap

Maurizio Sarri (right) has yet to win a major honour as a manager

With fewer than 24 hours to go until Chelsea's Europa League final against Arsenal, tensions appeared to be boiling over in Azerbaijan.

Blues manager Maurizio Sarri was visibly frustrated as he walked out of training on Tuesday, throwing and then kicking his cap at the Baku Olympic Stadium.

Striker Gonzalo Higuain and defender David Luiz earlier exchanged words after a confrontation.

Chelsea said Sarri's reaction was "not related to any of his players".

They said the Italian was unhappy "due to not being able to practise set-plays" during training as the session remained open to the media.

There has been speculation over Sarri's future for much of his first season at Stamford Bridge, and he has said he will speak with the club after after the final.

Gonzalo Higuain and David Luiz exchanged words after a coming-together

There were a few unhappy faces on the eve of the Europa League final

Sarri decided he had seen enough