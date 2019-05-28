Shelley Kerr: Scotland head coach hopes record crowd benefits players

The crowd of 18,555 obliterated the previous record of 4,098

Head coach Shelley Kerr hopes a "magnificent" record home attendance will aid Scotland's preparations for their World Cup debut against England.

A crowd of 18,555 watched as Jamaica were beaten 3-2 in a Hampden friendly, smashing the previous best of 4,098.

Scotland meet England in Nice on 9 June and Kerr believes the experience at the national stadium should serve her players well.

"To generate that kind of support is amazing," she told BBC Scotland.

"I grew up in an era when we had two leagues and a couple of hundred players and fewer than 1,000 at international matches. So to play at Hampden before the World Cup with over 18,000 is magnificent."

Khadija Shaw profited from defensive lapses to put Jamaica in front and then equalise after two great strikes from Erin Cuthbert and Caroline Weir.

However Sophie Howard, on as a second-half substitute, headed in the winning goal from a corner to reward Scotland's superiority.

"Overall, we dominated the game but we need to eradicate those mistakes," said Kerr. "That's going to be important when we play bigger teams.

"First 15 minutes, the players found it tough - maybe because of the big crowd, the big arena. That was why we wanted this game to try and get them used to what they will face in Nice.

"After that, I thought we controlled the game and, at times, I thought we played some excellent football."

Kerr made three changes to her starting line-up from last month's morale-boosting win over Brazil, with six replacements introduced after the interval.

Asked if the initial XI would be close to her team to face England, she laughed: "I'm never going to say that in a million years.

"We experimented a bit. We wanted to see players in different positions. The most important thing for us is to go away and reflect.

"As much as there were good things in the game, there are things we need to improve on. Jamaica were very direct and they have some very quick players and at times we struggled to cope with that."