Scottish Gossip: Dundee, Celtic, Scotland, Rangers, Aberdeen, Hamilton

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Dundee are set to appoint Jim Goodwin as their new manager this week after the Alloa Athletic boss won the race to replace Jim McIntyre (Sun, print edition).

Neil Lennon, having been offered the Celtic manager's job full-time, is ready to make his long-time right-hand man Garry Parker his No.2. (Daily Record)

Scotland manager Steve Clarke says he has sensed an unhappiness among senior squad members who felt they had been "pushed aside" by his predecessor Alex McLeish. (Herald, subscription required)

Scotland skipper Andy Robertson has urged togetherness among the squad and an end to players calling off too easily as he targets success under new manager Steve Clarke. (Daily Record)

Aston Villa assistant boss John Terry says he wishes John McGinn was English after the Scotland midfielder's stand-out performance in the play-off final helped send the Midlands club back to the Premier League. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has been backed by fellow Colombia international Davinson Sanchez, a Champions League finalist with Tottenham, to curb his fiery temper and play at the top level. (Sun)

Aberdeen defender Shay Logan says the fans should trust boss Derek McInnes to rebuild the squad with quality additions this summer and have the club fighting for honours again next season. (Times, print edition)

Hamilton will hand left-back Brian Easton a one-year contract to return to the club from St Johnstone and have also agreed deals to sign Stevenage centre-back Johnny Hunt and Falkirk defender Ciaran McKenna. (Daily Record, print edition)