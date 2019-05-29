Roy Carroll: Keeper says he's leaving Linfield after not receiving contract offer

Roy Carroll has not played since sustaining a cruciate ligament injury in January

Ex-Northern Ireland keeper Roy Carroll has said that he is leaving Linfield after not being offered a new contract.

The 41-year-old, still recovering from a serious knee injury he sustained in January, told the Belfast Telegraph that he intends to continue his career.

"While the club offered me the chance to come in for pre-season training, I wasn't offered a new contract," added the Fermanagh boss.

"My plan is to continue. I don't want to retire at this moment."

Carroll, who earned 45 Northern Ireland caps, added: "I believe when I return from my injury, I will still have lots to offer in terms of experience and ability. I'm confident I can come back stronger."

Linfield have not yet commented on Carroll's situation.

The much-travelled keeper, whose previous clubs include Manchester United, West Ham, Rangers and Olympiacos, sent three seasons with the Blues after joining the Belfast side in the summer of 2016.

He helped Linfield secure the Irish Premiership title in his first campaign and won another league medal this season despite the premature end to his campaign in January.

Carroll also secured Irish Cup, League Cup and County Antrim Shield medals during his three-year stint with the Blues.

The Fermanagh man said he would "look back on my time at Windsor Park with fondness".

"I want to thank the manager David Healy, the coaching staff, all my team-mates and the fans who were very good to me."