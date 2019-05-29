EA Sports Cup: Holders Derry City to face Waterford in semi-finals

Declan Devine's side have earned a win and a draw against Waterford so far this season

Holders Derry City will host Waterford United in the EA Sports Cup semi-finals on 5 August.

Derry stayed on course to retain the trophy by beating neighbours Finn Harps 2-1 after extra-time at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium on Monday.

The Candystripes beat Waterford 3-2 at the Brandywell in late February with the sides drawing 2-2 in Waterford last month in their second league meeting.

Dundalk will host Bohemians in the other semi-final on 5 August.

Derry are currently fourth in the Premier Division - three places and seven points ahead of Waterford, who have a game in hand on the Declan Devine's side.