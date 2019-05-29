Nottingham Forest: Evangelos Marinakis invests in Forest Ladies team

Evangelos Marinakis bought Nottingham Forest in May 2017

Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis has pledged to invest more heavily in their women's team as part of a 'one-club mentality'.

Forest Ladies currently play in tier three of the women's football pyramid in National League North

They will now operate fully under the men's club's control from their City Ground base.

A general manager, Lee Billiard, has already been appointed and the team are now looking for a full-time head coach.

Attendances at the Ladies team's games rose by over 90% in 2018-19 and the additional financial backing will come into effect for next season.

As well as investing in the coaching and playing staff, the money will allow Forest Ladies to invest more in player welfare with funding for video analysis, along with fitness performances data, injury prevention monitoring and additional medical care.