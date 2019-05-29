Tyler French: Bradford City sign AFC Sudbury defender

Gary Bowyer signed a two-year deal with Bradford in April

Bradford City have signed centre-half Tyler French from non-league club AFC Sudbury following a trial spell.

The 20-year-old joins the Bantams, who were relegated to League Two last season, on a two-year contract from the Bostik North League side.

Manager Gary Bowyer told the club website: "He is a good size, with good pace, and has a great attitude to take the opportunity we are giving him."

French said he could not think of "anywhere better to be".

He added: "I am over the moon. It is all quite surreal. As soon as Bradford got in touch and I was given the opportunity, it was a no-brainer.

"Having home crowds of 15,000-plus is fantastic and I cannot wait to get in front of the fans and show them what I am all about."