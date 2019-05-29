Derry City to face Waterford in EA Sports Cup semi-finals

Derry beat Cobh Ramblers 3-1 in the EA Sports Cup final in September 2018

Holders Derry City have been drawn at home to Waterford in the semi-finals of the EA Sports Cup.

The other tie sees Premier Division leaders Dundalk host third-placed Bohemians at Oriel Park, with both matches played on Monday, 5 August.

Derry secured their place in the last four by seeing off local rivals Finn Harps 2-1 after extra-time.

Last season, under Kenny Shiels, Derry won the League Cup by beating First Division Cobh Ramblers in the final.

However, five weeks later, former Kilmarnock boss Shiels was dismissed as manager after City finished eighth in the League of Ireland's 10-team top division.

Declan Devine, a former Candystripes goalkeeper, is now in his second spell as manager at the Brandywell.

Derry, with just one win in the last six league matches, are fourth in the table with Waterford in seventh place.

In the teams' most recent meeting, Waterford scored a late penalty to snatch a 2-2 draw at home to Derry on 22 April.