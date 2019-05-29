Ethan Ebanks-Landell: Shrewsbury Town sign Wolves defender for undisclosed fee

Ethan Ebanks-Landell was on loan at Rochdale in the second part of the 2018-19 season

League One club Shrewsbury Town have signed defender Ethan Ebanks-Landell from Wolves on a three-year deal.

The 26-year-old, who had one year left on his contract with Wolves, has moved for an undisclosed fee.

The centre-back has had loan spells in League One with several clubs during his career, including Sheffield United, MK Dons and Rochdale.

Joining Rochdale for the second half of last season, Ebanks-Landell made 16 appearances and scored two goals.

Shrewsbury manager Sam Ricketts played alongside Ebanks-Landell during his two years as a Wolves player.

"Ethan is a player that I've known for a time and one with a proven track record," said Ricketts.

"He's mid-twenties in age, has two promotions on his CV but he is still young in terms of his own career to push on and grow and improve."

