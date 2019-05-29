A-Jay Leitch-Smith: Striker signs new Morecambe contract

A-Jay Leitch-Smith played for Crewe, Yeovil, Port Vale, Shrewsbury and Dundee before joining Morecambe

Morecambe striker A-Jay Leitch-Smith has signed a new two-year contract with the League Two club.

The 29-year-old was the Shrimpers' six-goal leading scorer last season before having his campaign cut short by a hamstring injury in January.

"I am really pleased to have signed and I can't wait for the season to start," Leitch-Smith said.

"Last season was a bit of a nightmare with the injury but that has made me even more determined to do well."

Leitch-Smith, who joined from Shrewsbury last summer, added: "The lads finished the season really strongly and played some great stuff and I am looking forward to be involved in that again.

"There is a great team spirit here and I really do think we can do well this year.''