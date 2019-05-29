Oxford United: Rob Hall signs new one-year contract at League One club

Rob Hall has made just 21 appearances in the past two seasons for Oxford United

Oxford United winger Rob Hall has signed a new one-year deal.

The 25-year-old also has the option to extend his contract at the Kassam Stadium for a further year after an injury-hit past 14 months.

Former West Ham trainee Hall made just four appearances in 2018-19 with a recurring knee problem.

"I can't really look back on the past two seasons," Hall told BBC Radio Oxford. "I need to kick on, rebuild and try and put those things behind me."