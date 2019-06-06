Scotland v Cyprus: Who should be in Steve Clarke's first XI?

Euro 2020 qualifiers: Scotland v Cyprus Venue: Hampden Park Date: Saturday, 8 June Time: 19:45 BST Coverage: Listen to BBC Radio Scotland and follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app

Steve Clarke will send out his first Scotland XI on Saturday to face Cyprus at Hampden. But who will the new national coach choose to try and get the Euro 2020 qualification campaign back on track?

Have a go at picking a team yourself and share it with your friends...