Steve McNulty: Tranmere Rovers captain released after Wembley triumph

McNulty (left) displays the League Two play-off winners' trophy with team-mates Scott Davies and Connor Jennings

Tranmere captain Steve McNulty has been released after leading the club to their second successive promotion.

The 35-year-old defender made 153 appearances for Rovers, the last of them coming as they beat Newport in Saturday's League Two play-off final.

McNulty also won three promotions earlier in his career, twice with Fleetwood and once with Luton Town.

Tranmere boss Micky Mellon, who also worked with McNulty at Fleetwood, said he was "a real leader and captain".

"He is one of the most influential players I have had in my managerial career. He will go down as a Tranmere Rovers legend," Mellon said.

The Prenton Park club have also announced the departures of midfield duo Ben Tollitt and James Devine, as well as goalkeeper Paddy Wharton.