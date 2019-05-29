Motherwell: Jermain Hylton signs from Solihull Moors

Jermaine Hylton scored 15 goals for Solihull Moors last season

Motherwell have made their fifth signing of the summer after concluding a deal for winger Jermaine Hylton.

The 26-year-old former Birmingham City youth arrives on a two-year deal from Solihull Moors.

Manager Stephen Robinson said Englishman Hylton, who scored 15 goals in the National League last term, will "help boost our forward options".

"He's dynamic, sharp and knows where the net is. He had an excellent time in a good Solihull side," said Robinson.

"We hope he can replicate some of that form here. Our priority remains adding more reinforcements at the top end of the park in terms of strikers and wingers."

Hylton follows Declan Gallagher, Liam Polworth, Jake Carroll and Casper Sloth in joining Motherwell this summer.

His Solihull side finished second in the English fifth tier last term, ahead of Salford City.

"It's exciting for me to take the next step in my career with Motherwell," Hylton said. "I've learned a lot already about what it's like to play in Scotland and the different challenges it will present.

"I hope I can bring something different to the team in the new season and help the club make an impact in the league and cups."