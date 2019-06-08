Phil Neville: England women coach 'a natural leader in the Ferguson mould'

Phil Neville has a special bond with his players but lets them know if their standards drop

England players will tell you that Phil Neville has been big on "standards" since he took over as head coach in January 2018 - and that they don't want to let them drop.

Just ask captain Steph Houghton, who got an "absolute rollocking" at half-time when England played Brazil at the SheBelieves Cup in February.

Or speak to Arsenal forward Beth Mead, who got a "rocket" from Neville in January because, in his mind, she had become complacent.

In Houghton's case, it didn't matter that she had flown to the United States three days beforehand, having also played three games in a week for Manchester City, with the last going to extra time.

"He was shouting, kicking stuff, but I knew I didn't play well," the City defender says.

"I'm always going to be used as an example and I'm happy to take that because in this environment, hopefully, my professionalism stands out."

If singling out the leader in the dressing room sounds reminiscent of a ploy used by Neville's former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson, it is. The thinking was that if one of the best players was criticised, then others would respond in kind.

For England, it worked. They beat Brazil 2-1 and went on to win the SheBelieves Cup, their first trophy under Neville.

It is just one example of how the 42-year-old has taken on some of the Scot's methods, and added his own, as England prepare for their attempt to win the World Cup over the next month.

'A natural leader'

Like Ferguson, Neville is an early riser, something which Sue Campbell, the Football Association's head of women's football, came to learn soon after his appointment.

"I remember him asking me if he could ring early and I thought he meant 8am," she says, laughing. "But he called me at 6am. He's up and about and motoring mentally at that time.

"When you speak to him he says: 'I'm really good today.' He's always positive."

That positivity, a furious work ethic and a demand for the highest standards all come from his upbringing and make him a leader, according to David Moyes, who was Neville's manager at Everton for eight years before succeeding Ferguson at Manchester United.

Moyes tells BBC Sport that when he took Neville from Old Trafford to Goodison Park in 2005, "the whole club upped its levels because of him".

"He'd be the first at the training ground. He was the one demanding that players keep high standards," Moyes adds. "Coming in from Manchester United, he had that real winning mentality."

Now Neville is in charge of England, players are expected to turn up early to meetings and will be sent back to the changing room if they've forgotten their water bottles.

"Phil is not having people tidy up after you," says Campbell. "He's a natural leader, you can feel it in him, but he's not the kind of leader where he's thumping one hand into another; he's more subtle than that."

England right-back Lucy Bronze adds: "The minute he came in, we knew what we were going to get from him: respect and discipline. He's changed little things like that but he's made so many personal relationships with the players, which I don't think we expected.

"He makes every player feel special."

Baroness Sue Campbell, the FA head of women's football, appointed Neville and said she knew he was the right person straight away

'Emotional intelligence'

That human touch - or "emotional intelligence", as Campbell calls it - was an issue the FA needed to get right when appointing Neville after the sacking of Mark Sampson in September 2017.

Neville's cause was not helped when, soon after his appointment, past controversial tweets about women came to light, for which he apologised.

He also fielded questions about his lack of managerial experience, and the fact he had not worked in women's football before.

But after a rigorous interview process, Campbell believed she had the right person and soon learned Neville had the capacity to handle the unique nature of women's football.

Neville also says that by growing up alongside his twin sister Tracey, the outgoing head coach of England's netball team, he has "first-hand experience of what female athletes have gone through".

"One of the things that is very different about the women's game compared with the men's game is that the players consistently ask why," former UK Sport chairman Campbell says.

"They are a bit more demanding and very much want to be involved in decisions and how things operate. Off the field, there can be complex issues, and for some players there can be emotional shifts when they are on their periods.

"It's not that football isn't football. It's about sensitising someone and understanding the range of emotions and people you are dealing with.

"The great thing about Phil is his emotional intelligence. If it was a different character it might have been tougher going, but he picks stuff up without it being said to him. He has built a really strong relationship with all his players."

'Getting players' and the 'need to know more'

Part of Neville's bond with the players has included setting up WhatsApp groups for all of his squad so he can "check in" with them and find out more about what makes them tick.

The players have welcomed the move, and says he makes the mood in camp fun. That was shown in a training video posted on social media last month, in which Neville was nutmegged by Manchester United captain Alex Greenwood and her England team-mates all piled on top of him to celebrate.

Striker Jodie Taylor says: "His communication is second to none; he gets people and gets being a player."

Neville can also call on his experiences of both the highs and lows of the game to motivate his players, having been part of the Manchester United squad that won the 1999 Champions League final, yet also suffered the agony of narrowly missing out on three men's World Cup squads.

Moyes says that Neville's experience makes him acutely aware of the rhythm of a game and the need to make changes, while Bronze says he trades on the psychological side of the game rather than bombarding players with tactical masterclasses.

It's an approach she likens to that of Gareth Southgate, who led the England men's team to the World Cup semi-finals last July.

"I remember a game between Everton and Manchester United at Goodison where he went through Cristiano Ronaldo near the touchline," Moyes says referring a 1-1 draw in the 2008-09 season, which Neville has said was a defining moment in his Everton career.

"The game was a bit dull and we weren't really in it, but he did that because we needed to up the ante and get the crowd behind us to turn the game into something different. Phil had a great sense of knowing when we needed more."

Bronze adds: "Gareth Southgate changed quite a lot with the boys and Phil has been similar.

"They are not out there giving you a mastermind of football tactics that is going to confuse you or change the game. We play simple football, we play good football and work hard.

"And then how he manages us off the field is ultimately where you see us strive and where he gets those good performances from us on the day."

That might sound like a simplistic or even complacent approach, but Campbell says Neville "always wants to know more".

A visit to Jurgen Grobler, who has coached Great Britain's rowers to golds at seven consecutive Olympics, also opened Neville's eyes to new ideas about how to tune a team for success at the highest level.

"He spent most of his time on a bike, cycling up and down the course at Eton Dorney," says Campbell. "But he also had a long chat with Jurgen to ask about how he'd been so successful. He said it was an awesome experience, and it's just that enquiring nature he has."

Will Neville continue with England after World Cup?

Despite the occasional tantrum, which England players welcome, Neville has the backing of his squad, who feel he can be the difference between them winning the World Cup and being knocked out in the last four as they were at the 2015 tournament and at Euro 2017.

They cite the belief he has instilled in them and his desire to play attractive football, which in turn will bring in more fans, as the biggest benefits of his reign.

Despite mixed results since winning the SheBelieves Cup, all looks seemingly rosy, but if he has a successful World Cup - or even if he doesn't - will he stay in the women's game?

When he was hired, Neville denied that the job was a "stepping stone" but Moyes, who believes the move has been a "great decision" after initially thinking it was "strange", still expects him to move back into men's football at some point.

Neville's contract runs until 2021, when England will host the European Championship, and next year there is the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, which Britain will send a team to, should they qualify.

"If England get to the final, or they win the World Cup, it will be a big deal, and it will give Phil a decision to make," says Moyes.

"I don't know what his plans are. But he has a lot to give and, in time, he will probably manage in [men's] club football as well."

First, Neville be focused on the World Cup. And the hairdryer is packed.

