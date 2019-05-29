Women's World Cup: Fixtures, groups and BBC TV coverage

From the section

Women's World Cup groups Group A: France, South Korea, Norway, Nigeria Group B: Germany, China, Spain, South Africa Group C: Australia, Italy, Brazil, Jamaica Group D: England, Scotland, Argentina, Japan Group E: Canada, Cameroon, New Zealand, Netherlands Group F: USA, Thailand, Chile, Sweden

All times BST

BBC coverage times

Friday, 7 June

Live coverage

France v South Korea, 20:00, Paris, BBC One

Saturday, 8 June

Live coverage

Germany v China, 14:00, Rennes, BBC One

Spain v South Africa, 17:00, Le Havre, BBC Red Button and online

Norway v Nigeria, 20:00, Reims, BBC Red Button and online

Sunday, 9 June

Live coverage

Australia v Italy, 12:00, Valenciennes, BBC Red Button and online

Brazil v Jamaica, 14:30, Grenoble, BBC Red Button and online

England v Scotland, 17:00, Nice, BBC One

Monday, 10 June

Live coverage

Argentina v Japan, 17:00, Paris, BBC Two

Canada v Cameroon, 20:00, Montpellier, BBC Red Button and online

Tuesday, 11 June

Live coverage

New Zealand v Netherlands, 14:00, Le Havre, BBC Red Button and online

Chile v Sweden, 17:00, Rennes, BBC Red Button and online

USA v Thailand, 20:00, Reims, BBC Four

Wednesday 12 June

Live coverage

Nigeria v South Korea, 14:00, Grenoble, BBC Red Button and online

Germany v Spain, 17:00, Valenciennes, BBC Red Button and online

France v Norway, 20:00, Nice, BBC Four

Thursday, 13 June

Live coverage

Australia v Brazil, 17:00, Montpellier, BBC Two

South Africa v China, 20:00, Paris, BBC Red Button and online

Friday, 14 June

Live coverage

Japan v Scotland, 14:00, Rennes, BBC One

Jamaica v Italy, 17:00, Reims, BBC Red Button and online

England v Argentina, 20:00, Le Havre, BBC One

Saturday, 15 June

Live coverage

Netherlands v Cameroon, 14:00, Valenciennes, BBC One

Canada v New Zealand, 20:00, Grenoble, BBC Red Button and online

Sunday, 16 June

Live coverage

Sweden v Thailand, 14:00, Nice, BBC Red Button and online

USA v Chile, 17:00, Paris, BBC Two

Monday, 17 June

Live coverage

China v Spain, 17:00, Le Havre, Online

South Africa v Germany, 17:00, Montpellier, BBC Red Button and online

Nigeria v France, 20:00, Rennes, BBC Four

South Korea v Norway, 20:00, Reims, BBC Red Button and online

Tuesday, 18 June

Live coverage

Jamaica v Australia, 20:00, Grenoble, BBC Red Button and online

Italy v Brazil, 20:00, Valenciennes, BBC Four

Wednesday, 19 June

Live coverage

Japan v England, 20:00, Nice, BBC One

Scotland v Argentina, 20:00, Paris, BBC Four

Thursday, 20 June

Live coverage

Cameroon v New Zealand, 17:00, Montpellier, BBC Red Button and online

Netherlands v Canada, 17:00, Reims, Online

Sweden v USA, 20:00, Le Havre, BBC Four

Thailand v Chile, 20:00, Rennes, BBC Red Button and online

Saturday, 22 June - Round of 16

Live coverage

Group B winner v third place Group A/C/D, 16:30, Grenoble, BBC Two

Group A runner-up v Group C runner-up, 20:00, Nice

Sunday, 23 June

Group D winner v third place Group B/E/F, 16:30, Valencienne

Group A winner v third place Group C/D/E, 20:00, Le Havre

Monday, 24 June

Group B runner-up v Group F winner, 17:00, Reims

Group F runner-up v Group E runner-up, 20:00, Paris

Tuesday, 25 June

Group C winner v third place A/B/F, 17:00, Montpellier

Group E winner v Group D runner-up, 20:00, Rennes

Thursday, 27 June - Quarter-finals

R16 winner one v R16 winner three, 20:00, La Havre

Friday, 28 June

Live coverage

R16 winner four v R16 winner five, 20:00, Paris, BBC Four

Saturday, 29 June

R16 winner seven v R16 winner eight, 14:00, Valenciennes

R16 winner two v R16 winner six, 17:30, Rennes

Tuesday, 2 July - Semi-finals

QF winner one v QF winner two, 20:00, Lyon

Wednesday, 3 July

QF winner three v QF winner four, 20:00, Lyon

Saturday, 6 July - Third-place play-off

Live coverage

SF one loser v SF two loser 16:00, Nice, BBC Two

Sunday, 7 July - Final

Live coverage

SF one winner v SF two winner, 16:00, Lyon, BBC One