Jen Beattie: Arsenal Women sign Manchester City and Scotland defender

Jen Beattie (right) helped Manchester City win two domestic cups in 2018-19

Scotland defender Jen Beattie has rejoined Arsenal from Women's Super League rivals Manchester City.

The 28-year-old, who is part of Scotland's squad for this summer's World Cup, has signed a "long-term" contract with the Gunners.

She joined City from French side Montpellier in 2015, going on to help Nick Cushing's side win a domestic cup double in 2018-19.

"Jen is an experienced defender," said Arsenal boss Joe Montemurro.

"We're delighted that she wanted to return back to Arsenal to help us take our success to the next level next season."

BBC Sport has launched #ChangeTheGame this summer to showcase female athletes in a way they never have been before. Through more live women's sport available to watch across the BBC this summer, complemented by our journalism, we are aiming to turn up the volume on women's sport and alter perceptions. Find out more here.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.