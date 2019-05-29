John Robertson: One-match ban for Inverness Caledonian Thistle manager

John Robertson was not impressed by fourth official David Lowe
John Robertson exchanges views with fourth official David Lowe at Tannadice

Inverness Caley Thistle manager John Robertson has accepted a one-match ban for his conduct during the play-off semi-final loss to Dundee United.

Robertson was sent off after United were awarded a penalty at Tannadice.

He later complained of "arrogant and obnoxious" behaviour from fourth official David Lowe.

Following the 3-0 second leg defeat, Robertson also said: "The inconsistency of the refereeing is incredible. The standard is so poor."

